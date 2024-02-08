Mob attacks Theyyam artist in Kannur for frightening boy during performance

Kannur: A Theyyam artist was assaulted by local residents at Thillankeri here on Wednesday evening after a child sustained injuries while fleeing from the Theyyakolam in fear.



The artist was performing Kaithachamundi Theyyam, a unique theyyam performed in many temples in North Kerala especially Kannur.

The incident occurred during the Peringanam Udayamkunnu Madapura festival on Wednesday evening when a boy ran away from the Theyyakolam in fear and suffered injuries. Following this, a group of people questioned the Theyyam artist and attacked him. The police and festival organisers intervened in the incident and resolved the issue. However, police have not registered any case in the incident as no one lodged complaint.

According to custom, the artist attempts to frighten the audience while performing the ferocious Kaithachamundi Theyyam. The story of Kaithachamundi is associated with the demons Chanda and Munda mentioned in Devi Bhagavatham.