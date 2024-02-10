Electricity connection charge to be hiked by 85%, new charge of Rs 300 introduced for flat owners

The electricity connection charge has been hiked up to 85 per cent, the Electricity Regulatory Commission notified. The hike is with effect from February 8.



A 10 per cent hike will be effected for low tension (LT) single-phase connection charge, which is at present Rs 1,740. For the LT three-phase connection, up to 10 kilowatt to 25 kilowatt, the connection charge will be hiked 10 per cent from the present Rs 4,220.

From 25 to 50 kilowatt also the present fee of Rs 21,750 will see a hike of 10 per cent. When the fee structure based on kilowatt comes into effect, the fee of all these four slabs will also see another hike.

The Kerala State Electricity Board had asked the Electricity Regulatory Commission to hike the connection fee due to the increase in prices of raw materials and wages.

The fresh charges have been published on the web site of the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Flat-Specific Connection Charge

At present, electricity connection is provided by the builders to the flat owners. However, each flat owner will now have to pay a special connection charge of Rs 300 each to the board. This charge is over and above the current rates charged for electricity connections.