Protests surge in Mananthavady; Order issued to release killer elephant into deep forest

Wayanad: In the wake of huge protests from the public over the death of a man who was killed by a wild elephant, the Forest Department issued an order by afternoon to take steps to release the elephant back into the forest.

According to the order issued by the Principal Chief Forest conservator (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife warden, Kerala, D Jayaprasad, trained captive elephants will be used to drive away the wild elephants to the forest. If that doesn't succeed, the wild elephant will be captured by darting and it shall be translocated to the Muthanga elephant camp where the animal will be monitored for any health concerns.



Later the elephant will be released into the deep forest. It has been directed that the Wayanadu Divisional Forest officer shall take the necessary steps for implementing the direction under the supervision of the Chief Forest Conservator, Kannur Northern Circle.



Earlier Chief Forest Conservator, of Kannur Northern Circle, reported that despite prohibitory orders being imposed in four wards, people could not be controlled effectively. An order was also sought to tranquillize and capture the elephant or drive away the elephant from places of human habitation.

Meanwhile, the residents who staged a road blockade at Gandhi junction with the body of Ajeesh shifted the protests to the office of the Sub Collector by afternoon.