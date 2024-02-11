Thousands pay homage to man killed in elephant attack; farmers' outfit to protest on Tuesday

Wayanad: Mortal remains of Panachiyil Ajeesh (47) who was trampled to death by rogue elephant Belur Makhna were laid to rest at St. Alphonsa Church, Padamala, near here on Sunday afternoon.



Farmers Relief Forum (FRF), a farmers’ outfit in Wayanad, called for a ‘hartal’ by conscience in Wayanad on Tuesday in protest against the failure of the forest department and the state government to protect the farmers of the district.

“The ‘dawn to dusk’ hartal is not at all forced but we hope the people of Wayanad should voluntarily support the hartal, " the organization said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the CPM district committee termed the ‘hartal’ as politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of the LDF government which has been implementing all possible steps to check the human-animal conflict in the district.

At the same time, thousands including political leaders of all hues, religious heads representing various communities and people from all walks of life turned up to pay last respects to the deceased farmer at the church.

Bishop Joseph Porunnedam of Mananthavadi diocese performed the last rites along with a host of priests. Addressing the media after the ceremonies Bishop Porunnedam condemned the lapses of the government in taking proper action to avert such tragedies.

“We prefer the government which acts in advance before such tragedies occur”, he said, adding that there should be a comprehensive study on all aspects of the increasing human-animal conflict in Wayanad.

"There is no point in giving compensation after lives are lost in tragic accidents. People prefer governance that prevents disasters rather than intervening after a disaster strikes. The people's representatives must raise this issue both in the Assembly and the Parliament," Porunnedom said.

The diocese has also announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Ajeesh's family.

(with PTI inputs)