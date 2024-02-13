Shops to remain shut in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Shops including bakeries and hotels will remain shut across the state on Tuesday till 8 pm as Kerala Vyapari Ekopana Samithi has called for a token strike to protest against the government's anti-merchant policies. At the same time, a group of traders have defied the call for the strike.



Hotels in Thiruvananthapuram district are excluded from the strike as the association has organised a protest march to the secretariat. The association has been observing the strike raising 29 demands including the formation of a separate ministry for trade by combining laws and departments related to trade and commerce.

A statewide march led by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president Raju Apsara will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. A memorandum signed by five lakh vendors will be submitted before the Chief Minister as part of the protest.