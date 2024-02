Thiruvananthapuram: A 55-year-old Tamil Nadu native, R Ramesh, suffered a fatal heart attack while trekking at Agastyaarkoodam. Ramesh went trekking on the hill with a group of four people.



The incident occurred above Muttitichantheri around 5 pm on Thursday. Ramesh's body has to be carried by foot down the hills to an area accessible by vehicles. And this took at least six hours.

According to local police, the body will be taken to Vithura Taluk Hospital for further procedures.