LS Polls: Kerala BJP shortlists candidates; PM to reach TVM on Feb 27

Thiruvananthapuram: The state leadership of the BJP will head to Delhi with the party’s primary list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, discussions will be held with the national leadership at the party’s national council meeting in Delhi from Saturday to Monday.

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 to kick off the party’s election campaign in Kerala. He will participate in the padayatra of BJP state president K Surendran and conduct a roadshow in the capital.



It is rumoured that the BJP named Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar as its candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Other names under discussion are Thrissur - Suresh Gopi; Attingal - Union Minister V Muraleedharan; Kollam - Kummanam Rajasekharan; Palakkad - C Krishnakumar; Kasaragod – P K Krishnadas; Vadakara - Praful Krishna; Kozhikode - Shobha Surendran or M T Ramesh; Ernakulam - Anil Antony.

Meanwhile, there is a difference of opinion on fielding P C George from Pathanamthitta seat. K Surendran is also being considered for this seat. As Thushar Vellappally, leader of from Kottayam, BJP is likely to field its zonal president N Hari from Idukki.