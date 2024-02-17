Man who robbed churchgoer nabbed within hours in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a woman and snatching her gold chain at Punnapra here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5.45 am in the 12th ward of the Punnapra North Panchayat. The accused, Sajith, was arrested within hours and remanded.

The woman was on her way to attend a mass at St. Joseph's Forane Church when the accused, who was waiting behind bushes, launched a sudden attack. In the ensuing scuffle, the accused kicked the woman and fled with her necklace weighing two sovereigns.

People of the locality, who rushed to the crime scene, could not apprehend the accused. However, the Punnapra Police formed a squad and tracked him down by reviewing CCTV footage from locality.

The ornament was recovered from Sajith of Alissery House in Punnapra South. He had conducted similar robberies before and there are four cases registered in his name within the limits of the Punnapra Police Station.