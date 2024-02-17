NIT professor booked for 'Godse comment' questioned for over 3 hours

Kozhikode: Dr Shaija Andavan, a faculty from NIT Calicut, who was booked for her pro-Godse comment on social media, appeared before the investigating officers at Kunnamangalam police station on Saturday. She was questioned for more than three-and-half hours by officers.



“She reached the station by 10 am. The officers started the questioning her without delay,” a police official from the Kunnamangalam police told Onmanorama.

Dr Shaija was summoned for a detailed questioning on February 13, after a primary inquiry at her residence in Choyimadam, Chathamangalam on February 11. But she had asked for a break of three days citing health issues.

Shaija, a senior faculty member at NIT-C, had commented 'proud of Godse for saving India' under a Facebook post by Adv Krishna Raj. The photo with the caption 'Hindu Maha Sabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in India' and the comment had raised widespread criticism. She later deleted the post.

Kunnamgalam police booked her under IPC 153 for wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot after different student organisations filed complaints against her. Youth and students organisations including ABVP had conducted marches to the NIT for subsequent days demanding appropriate action against her.

A week after the police booked the faculty, the NIT-C formed a panel to probe into the incident and assured appropriate action based on the findings of the committee. The institution released a statement clarifying that it does not endorse any comment that's against the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.