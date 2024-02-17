Permission denied for fireworks held as part of Uthralikkavu Pooram

Thrissur: With just two days remaining to the colourful extravaganza, the Thrissur district administration on Saturday rejected the application submitted for granting license for the fireworks (vedikettu) held as part of the pada purappadu on Tuesday.



The pada purappadu is a major event celebrated with fervor in connection with the Uthralikavu Sri Rudhira Mahakali Kavu Temple Pooram, one of the biggest festivals in the Central Kerala famous for fireworks, elephant procession and percussion orchestra. It falls on February 27 this year.

The decision was taken by the Thrissur ADM T Murali based on the investigation reports of police, fire and rescue and revenue departments. The accidents in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts in recent years were also considered while taking the decision. The order stated that granting of license to firecrackers poses a threat to lives and property of the public.

As per the report, a detailed investigation into the recent fireworks accidents in Kundanoor and Varavoor has confirmed that even minor mistakes in handling firecrackers are very harmful to human life. Therefore, the ADM informed that the application was rejected under Section 6C (1) (C) of the Explosives Act, 1884.

Talking to Onmanorama, the general secretary of the Kumaranellur Desam PA Vipin said they are yet to receive the order from the district administration. “Once we receive the copy, we will immediately approach the Kerala High Court on Monday to plead for a favourable order,” he said.

The pada purappad vedikkettu is held by the organising committee of all the three desams participating in the pooram – Kumaranellur, Enkakkad Wadakkanchery. The vedikkettu, if it receives a favourable order from the High Court, will take place around 8 pm on Tuesday.