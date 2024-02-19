When CPM's Pathanamthitta district secretariat proposed its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it also marked the contrasting trajectory of the political fortunes of two of CPM's senior leaders.

Many political pundits had written the political obituary of former ministers T M Thomas Isaac and G Sudhakaran after they were denied tickets in the last Assembly elections. But five years later, Isaac has emerged from the shadows, whereas former works minister Sudhakaran is yet to find redemption.



After his failed bid to secure a Rajya Sabha seat, Isaac is sure to secure the Pathanamthitta berth. The present CPM alliance with Kerala Congress (M) and the disenchantment within a section of Congress with sitting MP Anto Antony make Isaac’s chances bright, political observers say. A win is sure to catapult him into Delhi politics where the politically suave and academically fortified Isaac, a CPM central committee member, is sure to shine, they opine.

However, a ticket to Isaac could spell further doom for Sudhakaran, who once fancied himself as a leader of the masses with solid cadre support. Sudhakaran is considered a leader who built CPM from the bottom in the 1970s in Alappuzha, while many consider Issac as a lateral entry into leadership.

With Saji Cheriyan now calling the shots in Alappuzha and being more amenable to a flexible Isaac than the tough-talking Sudhakaran, the revival in the fortunes of the former finance minister is more certain.

Moreover, the 'official faction' led by Cheriyan is not bothered about Sudhakaran, given his depleted stocks among the rank and file.

Political observers feel that Sudhakaran was strong enough to tilt the scale in Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency and he would have played a subvert role in the defeat of H Salam, against whom he covertly sent signals during the assembly polls. The same was probed by the party, and Sudhakaran was punished. But he denied the charges, though his occasional outbursts in public gave away his disenchantment.

A M Ariff, who is almost sure to be fielded from Alappuzha, also does not share a good equation with Sudhakaran. With no clear trend emerging as in the last Assembly election and last Lok Sabha election, minor shifts can alter the verdict in Alappuzha, given the fact that last time Ariff’s victory was not by a huge margin. So, the Sudhakaran factor can play a crucial role in Alappuzha.

A lot in Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat depends on whom the Congress fields. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has not yet revealed his mind, while the names of Youth Congress president Rahul Mankoottathil and Congress leader and Harippad MLA Ramesh Chennithala are also doing the rounds.

A CPM defeat in Alappuzha can raise rumblings in the party and perhaps revive Sudhakaran stock.