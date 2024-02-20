Highrich promoter couple withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2024 12:01 PM IST Updated: February 20, 2024 01:33 PM IST
Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited's promoter couple Sreena Prathapan and K D Prathapan. Photo: Facebook/@sreena.prathapan.9

Kochi: In a significant development, Highrich Online Shoppe Private Ltd managing director Kolatt Dasan Prathapan and his wife Sreena Prathapan have withdrawn their anticipatory bail applications, sources said.
M J Santhosh, the special public prosecutor for Directorate of Enforcement (ED), told Onmanorama that the Prathapans withdrew the plea as 'there is no scope for anticipatory bail in such a serious case.' 

ED, which is investigating the alleged money chain scam, on Monday, said it would question the promoter couple for a "minimum of 10 days". Accordingly, the duo reached the ED office in Kochi on Tuesday morning, Manorama News reported.

According to a statement given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on January 29, Highrich illegally raised Rs 3,141.34 crore from the public. Depositors who were duped have filed cases against the couple in various police stations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) Act. The highest number of cases are filed at Cherpu Police in Thrissur district.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA