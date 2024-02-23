CPM leader hacked to death during temple festival at Koyilandi in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2024 12:07 AM IST Updated: February 23, 2024 12:12 AM IST
P V Sathyanathan. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: A CPM leader was hacked to death during a temple festival at Koyilandi in Kozhikode district Friday night.

CPM's Koyilandi Central Local Committee Secretary P V Sathyanathan (62) was hacked to death, reportedly with an axe, on the premises of Cheriyapuram Temple at Peruvattoor.

The Police are yet to identify the killer(s). According to reports, Sathyanathan was attacked around 10 pm while a musical event as part of the festival was being held.

Sathyanathan, who was attacked on his back and neck died at the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandi. The body will be taken to the Medical College Hospital at Kozhikode for post-mortem. A hartal has been declared in Koyilandi on Friday.

