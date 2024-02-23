Deaths during home birth in TVM: Acupuncturist arrested from Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: Nemom Police here on Friday arrested an acupuncturist over the death of a mother and her newborn child during home birth.



Police said Shihabudheen had treated the deceased woman when she started her labour pain. He was taken into custody from Ernakulam, they said.

The probe team took the acupuncturist and the woman's husband Nayas for evidence collection after recording the former's arrest. Nayas (47) is also booked in the case. Nemom police station witnessed dramatic scenes as an angry Nayas tried to attack Shihabudeen when the latter was brought for questioning.

The woman's husband threatened to kill the acupuncturist and even tried to harm him. The timely intervention of the police evaded violence.

Palakkad native Shameera Beevi (36) breathed her last due to excessive bleeding while delivering her baby in a rented house at Karakkyamandapam in Nemom on Tuesday. Her baby was also declared dead during the home birth. According to cops, her husband Nayas refused to take her to a hospital and allowed acupuncturist Shihabudeen to attempt a delivery at their home.

During the time of the home birth, the Nayas' first wife and their daughter were present with Shameera. Minister V Sivankutty and health workers, who visited the spot, said Nayas' daughter from his first wife is an acupuncture student.

According to police, the autopsy report confirmed that the woman and the newborn died of failing to get proper medical care. Shameera, mother of three had undergone c-sections for all previous deliveries.

Police assume that more people will be booked in the case.