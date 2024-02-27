Fight is to safeguard secularism, says LDF Ernakulam LS candidate KJ Shine

Kochi: For K J Shine, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, the most important issue in the upcoming election is the need to protect the secular fabric of the country.

“Ours is a secular democratic country and the secular principles are facing a huge threat from the BJP government. In such a situation, the Left front’s stances have a national significance. We are fighting this election mainly highlighting this issue,” Shine, a three-term councillor of North Paravur municipality, told Onmanorama ahead of formally starting her election campaign here on Tuesday.



Also, a state committee member of the CPM-backed Kerala State Teachers Association (KSTA), Shine said it was important to elect Left candidates as there have been repeated incidents of those elected on Congress tickets shifting allegiance to BJP.

She said during her campaign she will also highlight specific issues of her constituency such as the need for railway development, infrastructure development and the problems women and youth face.

Thanking the CPM for fielding her in the election, Shine said it was a recognition for women. “I’m someone who has been campaigning for the party for long. For me, this candidature means the party has given me a bigger responsibility,” she said.

KJ Shine interacts with a voter at the High Court junction. Photo: Onmanorama

The LDF candidate’s election campaign started with a roadshow from Vanchi Square near High Court Junction to Marine Drive. CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and senior leader Gopi Kottamurickal attended the roadshow. Hundreds of CPM cadre, mostly women, took part in the rally.

The CPM candidates started the official election campaign on Tuesday soon after party state secretary M V Govindan announced their names. The ruling party is contesting from 15 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. The CPM candidates include former state ministers K K Shailaja and T M Thomas Isaac. Its coalition partners, the CPI and the Kerala Congress (M), had previously named their candidates. In a notable move, the Left party nominated four of its sitting MLAs, including Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, to contest in key constituencies.