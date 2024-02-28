DYFI leader who assaulted girl student expelled from college after protests in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Months after being accused of assaulting a female student, DYFI leader Jaison Joseph was expelled from Mount Zion Law College in Kadammanitta on Wednesday. Jaison, a member of the CPM Perunad area committee and secretary of the DYFI Perunad Block Committee, is a fourth-year student of the college.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the college governing body, which was convened after protests intensified, demanding action against him.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers, led by Pathanamthitta district president Vijay Induchoodan, staged a march to the college, resulting in minor violence. Protesters, angered by the college authorities not taking action against the accused, locked up the principal-in-charge.

College authorities informed the cops and soon a police team from Aranmula, led by Station House Officer Manoj, reached the spot and broke open the room to release the principal. An attempt by the police to disperse the protesters led to a brief clash on the college campus.

Jaison, an active worker of the SFI unit in the college, is yet to be arrested in the case though the court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. He was also allowed to attend the classes, the Youth Congress workers alleged.

According to the police complaint, Jaison assaulted the third-year-student on December 22, 2023. The student sustained an injury to her nose. Though Aranmula police collected the girl's statement and filed a case, they are yet to record his arrest.

However, police registered cases against the complainant and Youth Congress workers for staging a protest against the delay in his arrest. KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who toured the district the other day, warned of protests over the continued inaction by the police.