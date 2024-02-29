President withholds 3 Kerala bills on varsity reforms; includes one replacing Guv as Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has withheld assent to three legislative bills sent by the Kerala Government, according to an official statement from Raj Bhavan.

The bills in question are the Kerala University Law Bill 2022, which aims to replace the Governor from the position of Chancellor of universities in the state; the University Law Amendment Bill 2022, which proposes alterations to the composition of search committees for university appointments; and the University Law Amendment Bill 2021, focused on governance changes within the state's technology universities.

All three bills have been put on hold by the President, who has yet to decide on sanctioning them.

The recent development on the bills marks a significant setback to the Kerala government's initiative to remove the governor from the authority of universities in the state. Of the seven bills submitted for presidential consent, only the Lokayukta Bill received approval.