Wayanad student death: Police nab prime suspect from Palakkad

Kalpetta: The police have apprehended Akhil, the prime suspect implicated in the death of JS Siddharth, a veterinary student at Pookod University. Akhil was taken into custody from Palakkad.



J S Sidharth, a second-year student at Pookode Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University, was found hanging in the college hostel toilet after a harrowing ordeal of mob trial, brutal assault, and severe mental torture.

According to a fellow student who witnessed the events, Sidharth was subjected to merciless torture between February 14 and February 18. He was forcibly paraded naked before approximately 130 hostel students and subjected to physical assault.

Two belts were used at first to assault him and after it broke into pieces, iron rods and wire were used by the accused. Those responsible also issued threats against anyone considering reporting the incident, while both the warden and college dean were purportedly aware of the ongoing abuse.