Human-animal conflict declared as State-Specific Disaster in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 06, 2024 04:01 PM IST
Representational Image: Shutterstock/ Sam Varghese

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has officially recognized the escalating issue of human-animal conflict as a State-Specific Disaster in response to recent fatal wildlife attacks on people. This declaration ropes in the State Disaster Management Authority to address the problem at district and local levels.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister's Office announced that the State Disaster Management Authority would actively engage in mitigating human-animal conflicts.

To facilitate this, four committees will be established at district and local levels, comprising ministers or officers. The specific roles and operations of these committees, including the state-level officer committee, will be determined after discussions with the chief secretary and the forest department secretary.

