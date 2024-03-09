'All is Well': PC George accompanies Anil Antony to temple on Mahashivratri day

Pathanamthitta: Kerala Janapaksham leader PC George has proved that he will support Anil Anotny, the BJP candidate for Pathanamthitta in the general elections. On Mahashivratri day, George accompanied Anil Antony to Thrippara Mahadeva temple here. He blessed the young leader by applying the 'prasad' on his forehead. Video of the temple visit has been trending on social media.



PC George who joined the BJP a few months ago was irked with the party's decision to field Anil from Pathanamthitta seat as his supporters were expecting his candidacy. He also expressed his dissatisfaction and accused Pinarayi Vijayan and Thushar Vellappally of plotting to thwart his dreams of contesting in the polls.

He pointed out Anil Antony's lack of experience in Kerala politics and even predicted BJP would taste defeat in Pathanamthitta. Following this, Anil Antony visited the senior politician to settle the issues and seek his blessings. After the meeting with Anil, George declared his support to him. He also claimed that he never eyed Pathanamthitta seat.

It is learnt that the BJP managed to rein in George to avoid further damage to the party's image amid the polls.