Sidharthan's Death: Youth Congress activists vandalize private practice of accused's mother

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress members staged a protest outside the private practice of a student's mother, allegedly involved in the demise of JS Sidharthan.



The demonstration unfolded in front of the doctor's private practice establishment near Sidharthan's residence in Kurakode. Dr Bindu Sundar from Nedumangad District Hospital conducts private consultations at this location.

Claiming that the doctor's son is implicated in the case, the activists removed the doctor's name boards and threw them onto the road.

Sidharthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at Pookode, was found dead at the college toilet. His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some senior students and SFI activists.

The father contended that according to the postmortem report, his son's body had injuries and an empty stomach, indicating that he was brutally beaten up and not given any food.

Police had arrested all 18 accused in the case pertaining to Sidharthan, who was found hanging inside the bathroom of the college hostel.

Police have charged the accused under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

According to police, Sidharthan's classmates and seniors held a public trial inside the hostel alleging that he had misbehaved with a girl student of the college.