'Will return to TVM, work for Rajeev Chandrasekhar': Suresh Gopi loses cool over poor turnout for campaign

Thrissur: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, the NDA candidate in Thrissur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, lost his cool with the BJP's booth-level workers on Saturday morning while visiting the Shasthampoovam tribal colony. The dismal turnout for his campaign saw a miffed Gopi warning party workers that he would not hesitate to return to Thiruvananthapuram if there weren't enough volunteers.

In a video that has become viral, Gopi can be seen sitting in his campaign vehicle and asking the women volunteers standing near the car what actually is the job of booth agents and party workers.

“If you are working for me, then ensure that the voters are present here. You should understand (the pulse of) each booth. We have not come here for a war; we are here to help them (the voters). If you do not help me in the course, then I will not hesitate to go back to Thiruvananthapuram and campaign for Rajeev Chandrasekhar (the NDA candidate there). Please remember that I have not submitted my nomination,” Gopi told the party workers present there with folded hands.

The party workers apologised to Gopi and assured him they would intensify campaign works in the area in the coming days. On Saturday, Gopi began his campaign at the Pudukad constituency from the Sasthampoovam tribal colony at 9 am. He is expected to conclude the day's campaign at the Arattupuzha SC Colony at 9 pm.