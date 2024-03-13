Police auction poor man's livelihood: Autorickshaw sold for scrap in Wayanad

Kalpetta (Wayanad): An autorickshaw that was seized by the police for lack of insurance was crushed with a bulldozer and sold for scrap. The owner, NR Narayanan, a native of Mukilpeetika in Meppadi, has been approaching the authorities for the past five years for compensation. The life of a poor man who struggles for a hand-to-mouth existence was auctioned by the Meppadi police as scrap as there was no space to keep it in the police station.

In December 2017, Narayan’s autorickshaw was taken away by the police, imposing a fine of Rs 1,000, saying that the auto would be released if he came with the required documents after renewing the insurance. Then, after working as a security guard in Kochi for two months, when he reached the station with Rs 8,000, he found it crushed by a bulldozer. Companies refused to renew the insurance for an autorickshaw that cannot even be towed. Narayanan had bought the vehicle after selling a small shop room that he had.

The police personnel claimed that a decision to set aside the seized vehicles was made due to insufficient space for the station's development works. The auto was demolished as part of this decision. Incidentally, the police advised Narayanan to file a case for compensation. At this, he approached the District Legal Service Authority, as he did not have any money to pay the fees for the lawyer. Meanwhile, in 2022, he came to know that the smashed auto-rickshaw was auctioned and sold as scrap.

When Narayanan went to the Collectorate on Tuesday, he got a reply that the complaint had been sent to the district police chief and suggested him to inquire with the police. When he reached the district police chief’s office, he was told to inquire at the Collectorate. Narayanan continues walking from pillar to post in the scorching sun to find an answer.