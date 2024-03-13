Kerala govt employees likely to lose 39 months' DA dues

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government has hiked the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of its employees and pensioners to nine per cent from seven per cent. However, uncertainty over the period from which the increase would be effective continued since the Finance Department did not specify it in its order.



The previous DA was disbursed in July 2020. The government was to provide two per cent DA on January 1, 2021. Though the employees felt that the January 2021 instalment was announced in the latest State Budget, the latest order did not provide any clarity on the instalment.

The lack of clarity has made sure that the employees would not get their DA arrears of 39 months.

The hike in DA would apply to government employees, teachers, full- and part-time contingent staff, local and public sector institution employees, service pensioners, family pensioners, and ex gratia pensioners.

The DA and DR of those drawing salaries under the 10th pay revision would now become 40 per cent, while those falling under the ninth pay revision would get 162 per cent. Those coming under the eighth and seventh revisions would get 347 and 406 per cent, respectively.

The local bodies would have to meet the additional expense incurred from the increased DA from their funds. The increase would not apply to institutions such as the KSEB and KSRTC that revise the salary on their own.

The increase in DA and DR would be effective from April's salary.

The DA and DR of teachers and pensioners under the UGC, AICTE, and medical education have been increased to 31 per cent from 17 per cent. The UGC pensioners' pension, which was not revised, has been increased to 196 per cent from 164 per cent.

IAS, IPS officers

The DA of IAS, IPS and IFS officers has been increased four per cent to 46 per cent from 42 per cent retrospectively from July 2023.

These officers would be getting 10 months' due at a single go. The increase would be effective from May. The 50 per cent increase in DA that the Centre has announced would soon be implemented for the officials in all India services in Kerala.