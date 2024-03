Thodupuzha: A patient died in an ambulance accident here on the Puliyanmala-Thodupuzha state highway near Guruthikalam, Moolamattam.



The decesased, PK Thankappan (78), was a native of Chappath in Kattappana. He was getting transferred from the Idukki Medical College to a private hospital in Thodupuzha when the accident happened

Two others were also reportedly injured in the incident.