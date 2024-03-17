2 youths arrested with MDMA from Thamarassery

Kozhikode: Two youths were arrested from Thamarassery while smuggling MDMA from Mysuru. The accused – Favas (27) of Estate Mukku, Unnikulam, and Jasil (23) of Kattamvalli, Balussery – were held with 193.7 grams of the narcotic substance on Saturday night.

They were arrested from the 8th hairpin of the Thamarassery ghat road. Police impounded their car as well. According to Excise officers, the accused told them they bought the substance from Mysuru for Rs 2 lakh, which would fetch them Rs 5 lakh in the retail market.

Thamarassery Excise, Thamarassery Range and a police squad under the commissioner investigated and arrested the duo. Thamarassery Inspector E Jineesh led the team. Excise Inspectors T Shijumon, C Santhosh Kumar, Preventive Officers Shibu Sanker, P Suresh Babu, K C Pratheep, Civil Excise Officers S Sujil, Akhil Das, E Nithin, Sachin Das, Arun, and driver Shithin were part of the team.