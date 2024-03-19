Kollam man injured in wild boar attack dies in hospital

Kollam: Mukunnam native Manoj (47) who was injured in a wild boar attack breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. According to reports, the wild boar hit Manoj's two-wheeler, causing him to fall off the vehicle and sustain injuries.

The accident took place on Saturday at Kadakkal. The deceased who was employed abroad reportedly returned to Kerala recently and engaged in timber works. He is survived by his wife and two children. His last rites will be performed at his residence on Tuesday evening.

Manorama News reported that the deaths in wild animal attacks in Kerala touched 13 this year.