Mass leave in registration dept sparks row

Thiruvananthapuram: When the Lok Sabha Polls round the corner, six district registrars are taking leave collectively to facilitate the promotion of a sub-registrar to the position of district registrar. This hurried strategy is being implemented with the knowledge of a senior official in the department and the leader of the political party overseeing the registration portfolio. A file regarding this has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Registration.



Officials in the rank of district registrars in charge of chit funds section at Kannur, Ernakulam, and Kollam, are the persons opting for mass leave. All these officials are slated for retirement in the forthcoming months. The collective leave is aimed at facilitating the promotion of a sub-registrar in Ernakulam to the position of district registrar.

Allegations have arisen claiming that this mass leave and subsequent promotion contravene government regulations, with some complaints having been lodged with the authorities.

Nevertheless, the office of the Minister for Registration has stated that it had no information regarding the issue. Amid the row, the Inspector General of Registration has taken the stance that officials have the right to take leave.