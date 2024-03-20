Have 'legitimate' photographic evidence of Jayarajan-Chandrasekhar ties: Satheesan

Kochi: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday thanked EP Jayarajan for confirming the alleged business connections between the CPM leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.



During a press conference here Satheesan said that Jayarajan had earlier praised the talents of certain BJP candidates in Kerala. Satheesan claims to possess photographic evidence of the Jayarajan-Chandrasekhar ties, provided by Niramaya Vydeham resort.

Satheesan asserted that the photos are legitimate, as they were previously published by the resort authorities themselves. The opposition leader also expressed his willingness to submit these photos to support his allegations and contends that if they are counterfeit, appropriate legal action should be taken.

He also criticized the police for not initiating cases on his defamation complaints, more than a dozen, and condemned the CPM's inaction over the insults directed at Achu Oommen, daughter of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

According to Satheesan, MV Govindan and Jayarajan have threatened to file a case against him. “Let the file the case. I am ready to face it since I have all the evidence with me,” Satheesan added.