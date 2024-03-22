RLV Ramakrishnan declines Suresh Gopi's invitation to perform at Kollam temple

Palakkad: Noted Mohiniyattam dancer R L V Ramakrishnan, who is in the headlines after facing casteist remarks from Kalamadalam Sathyabhama, on Friday declined NDA candidate Suresh Gopi's invitation to perform in a dance programme at Kollam Bharanikavu temple. He said that he would not be able to attend the event as he is participating in another programme on the same day.



But, Ramakrishnan declared that he would perform on the streets of Kerala to protest against Sathyabhama's comments. He announced his agitation while inaugurating the college day celebrations of the Victoria College in Palakkad.

Sathyabhama's interview to a YouTube channel where she said that she found it annoying to see men performing Mohiniyattam drew mass outrage on Thursday. In the same programme he also said that Ramakrishnan had the “colour of a crow”.

Amid mass outrage against Sathyabhama’s remarks, Suresh Gopi said that he would invite Ramakrishnan for a dance event with reward. However, the actor-politician and the the BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections said was not willing to to take sides over the controversy.