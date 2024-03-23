Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against President, Governor over delayed bills

New Delhi: In a bold move, the Kerala Government has initiated legal proceedings against President Droupadi Murmu and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for delaying several bills passed by the Kerala Legislature.



The government alleges that President Murmu withheld assent for four bills without providing any reasons, which it deems arbitrary and in violation of the constitution. Additionally, Governor Khan is accused of keeping bills pending for an indefinite period and later referring them to the President, disrupting the legislative process.

The state's petition, filed before the Supreme Court, names Secretary to the President, the Kerala Governor, and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor as respondents. Kerala will be represented in court by a senior constitutional lawyer and CK Sasi, its Standing Counsel.

The crux of the state's argument lies in the contention that the Union Government's advice to withhold assent to bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly infringed upon the state's jurisdiction, disrupting the federal structure of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the government argues that the Governor's actions undermined the balance between the executive, legislature, and judiciary, rendering the legislative process ineffective and violating the state's constitutional rights.

Governor Khan's bundling of seven pending bills and referring them to the President, the state alleges, was an attempt to avoid scrutiny by the Supreme Court. The delay tactics employed, including withholding bills for up to 24 months, are deemed unconstitutional and a breach of constitutional duties, the state argued.