New VC of Pookode veterinary varsity resigns, hands over letter to Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr P C Saseendran, the new vice-chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad resigned from the post on Monday. In his resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of universities, Dr Saseendran stated he was stepping down due to personal reasons.

As per reports, Higher Education Minister R Bindu was not informed of the resignation. The Governor gave Dr Saseendran the charge of the university following the suspension of Dr M R Saseendranath in the wake of the death of a second-year degree student on the campus.

The Governor removed Dr Saseendranath for not intervening in the varsity matters with enough sincerity. Dr Saseendran was also in the three-member panel appointed by the search committee while selecting Dr Saseendranath as the varsity vice-chancellor.