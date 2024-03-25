New VC of Pookode veterinary varsity resigns, hands over letter to Governor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 25, 2024 08:11 PM IST
Dr PC Saseendran.

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr P C Saseendran, the new vice-chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad resigned from the post on Monday. In his resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of universities, Dr Saseendran stated he was stepping down due to personal reasons.

As per reports, Higher Education Minister R Bindu was not informed of the resignation. The Governor gave Dr Saseendran the charge of the university following the suspension of Dr M R Saseendranath in the wake of the death of a second-year degree student on the campus.

The Governor removed Dr Saseendranath for not intervening in the varsity matters with enough sincerity. Dr Saseendran was also in the three-member panel appointed by the search committee while selecting Dr Saseendranath as the varsity vice-chancellor.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA