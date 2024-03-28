DYFI activist stabbed at residence in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker was stabbed here in Kamukinkuzhi on Wednesday night.



Sujith, 24, a member of the DYFI Pulimath regional committee, was stabbed at his residence. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The attack reportedly stemmed from an altercation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over the damage to an election poster. Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have accused the BJP of orchestrating the assault. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.