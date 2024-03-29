Lights, camera, election: When 2 actors join Kollam's poll fray with sitting MP

NK Premachandran and G Krishnakumar sat by the sea in Kollam and were engrossed in a conversation about the pollution in Delhi. Though representing different political formations in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, both shared the common concern that Delhi's pollution could be felt the moment one steps out of the aeroplane.



Mukesh, who arrived a bit late, was in a jovial mood. In his quintessential style, he found the reason for the concern of his political opponents: "You are trying to scare me into not going to Delhi," he said amid laughter.

RSP's Premachandran, the sitting MP of Kollam, is seeking to extend his successful run to Parliament, while MLA Mukesh of the CPM and Krishnakumar — both actors — are first-time contenders to the Lok Sabha. "We can't escape what is in store," Mukesh added, joining in the conversation at Malayala Manorama's 'Poll Cafe'.

Premachandran was the first to arrive for the dialogue. Krishnakumar soon joined him. The RSP leader suggested that the debate should be healthy, and Krishnakumar chipped in saying that friction should be avoided.

An impeccably dressed Premachandran said his wife suggested dressing up for the 'Poll Cafe' since he would be joining actors. Krishnakumar, too, let out a home secret. "My wife asked me to be careful while speaking since I will be with an MP and an MLA." The biggest secret, however, was with Premachandran. He revealed his stint as an actor and the painful accident that forced him to give up acting for good.

"It happened during my college days," the MP said. "I was donning the role of a scientist conducting an explosion. The blast sparked a blaze and I suffered burns on my face. I had to be in the hospital for almost a month." He added that acting was difficult. "I am often surprised on seeing the actors' talent," he added.

Fuel for discussion

The three candidates agreed that the spiralling fuel cost has made poll campaigns expensive. Premachandran added that it affects ordinary people as well. Mukesh said he would have to act in more movies to meet the election expenses. Krishnakumar said the spike in fuel prices is a global issue, and that the world is looking at alternatives.

Mukesh recalled that several people had asked him what an actor would do after becoming an MLA. He felt that being a movie artiste had helped him, and cited an example. "The Perumon bridge needed the Cabinet's approval. Since it was during the COVID-19 days, the office had a skeleton staff the day before the Cabinet meeting. When I told them about my need for a few copies, they asked a favour in return. They wanted to click pictures with me. I let them take as many pictures as they wanted," Mukesh said.

The three candidates spoke about what they hated the most during the polls.

Mukesh: "Those accompanying me would ask in whispers to wish the voters more with folded hands. They are teaching me to act!"

Premachandran: "It is rather unfortunate that we have to explain ourselves when our political individuality is questioned."

Krishnakumar concurred with the MP: "The accusations are made unexpectedly. Most of them are made in cyberspace. I go to some isolated place and shout to my heart's content to get over it."

Looking at Premachandran, Mukesh delivered a punch dialogue to wind up the discussion: "It seems he has to go." "That too on me," Premachandran countered with a laugh before the three men shook hands and went different ways to the people.