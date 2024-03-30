Sathyabhama booked under SC/ST Act on Ramakrishnan's complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment Police here has registered a case against classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama on the complaint of RLV Ramakrishnan.

Sathyabhama is accused of racially abusing Ramakrishnan. She is also charged under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sathyabhama allegedly said Ramakrishnan had the 'colour of a crow' and dismissed male Mohiniyattam performers.

Ramakrishnan had complained to the Chalakudy Police Station but the case was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram as an online interview, wherein Sathyabhama made a series of controversial statements, was shot in the capital city.

In his complaint, Ramakrishnan alleged that the dancer insulted him despite knowing that he belonged to a Scheduled Caste. A case has also been registered against the website that telecast the interview.

Shortly after her comments became a talking point in Kerala, Sathyabhama claimed that she had not referred to anyone in particular. She has yet to respond to the development.