Youth Congress leader in Kerala turns his house into campaign material

Kochi: Whether you like it or not, you cannot ignore what a Youth Congress leader in Kerala’s Kochi has done to his humble house at Vypeen. He has painted the house in his party colours, and the walls now feature the pictures of his leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress candidate in Ernakulam, Hibi Eden.

That is Youth Congress state secretary P A Nobal Kumar’s strange way of showing confidence in his party. The writing on the wall reads: “Vote for INDIA and Save India.”

The overenthusiasm, as evident from his campaign method, is nothing new to Nobal. He did it during the 2020 local body elections, the 2021 state polls and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi. When Rahul was forced to vacate his official house following his disqualification as MP, Nobal wrote on his house walls that ‘my home is Rahul’s home’.

“The fights Rahul Gandhi has waged for the common people of the country are nothing small. I’m sure the INDIA coalition will come to power at Centre this time. I have decided to use my house to spread the ideas of Indian National Congress until a government headed by Rahul Gandhi comes to power. Rahul is an honest and genuine leader. I am a huge fan of him,”Nobal said.

He said in Kerala the Congress-led United Democratic Front will win all 20 seats and Hibi Eden will retain his Ernakulam constituency with an improved majority.

Nobal said when he first used his house walls to campaign for the party everyone around was surprised. “It was during the 2020 local body polls. Often we have to beg for others’ permission to use their compound walls for election campaign. I don’ need anyone’s permission to use my house for spreading the message of my party. I will continue to do so,” he said.

Nobal started his political career through the Kerala Students Union, Congress' student wing, when he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree at Maharaja’ College, Ernakulam.

During occasions such as Onam, Vishu and Easter, for the past few years, he has been distributing food kits and other gifts to poor families in his locality.