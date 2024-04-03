Malayali youth stuck in Russia-Ukraine war zone returns home

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayali youth who was trapped in the Russia-Ukraine warfront has reached home. Prince Sebastian, who was seriously injured, returned to Kerala after the Indian Embassy issued him temporary travel documents.



According to reports, David Muthappan, another Malayali youth trapped along with Prince in Russia, will also reach home by Wednesday night.

A few days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the central government seeking help to repatriate the two youths after Manorama News broadcasted a series on the pathetic condition of Prince and Abin, who fell prey to a human trafficking racket. Reportedly, the agent who took the youths to Russia allegedly confiscated their passports and both suffered severe injuries after getting trapped in the war zone.

According to the families of the youths, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a huge salary of Rs 2.5 lakh and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away. Thereafter, they were forced to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine, they had alleged.

As per the data received by the central government, over 20 Indians have fallen prey to this human trafficking network that duped young men with false job promises. CBI has registered a case after dismantling this network following the deaths of two Indians in the Russia-Ukraine war. Multiple visa consultancy firms and agencies were booked in this case.