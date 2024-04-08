CPM worker booked for posting abusive comments against cop on FB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 05:01 PM IST Updated: April 08, 2024 05:30 PM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.

Pathanamthitta: Malayalappuzha police have lodged a case against the secretary of the CPM Town South unit for allegedly posting abusive comments on his Facebook handle against Sub-Inspector V C Vishnu Kumar.

The accused – Arjun Das B – made the post in response to a criminal case that had been registered against him in connection with a clash that occurred a few weeks ago during the Malayalappuzha temple festival.

“As soon as the post came to my attention, I approached the person with a request to take it down. After he turned down the request, I brought the matter to the attention of the district police chief with a complaint, and based on his direction, a report was submitted to the court. After considering the case, the court directed the police to file a case under provisions of the Kerala Police Act," Vishnu Kumar said. The C-Branch DySP is conducting a probe against Arjun in a case where he threatened a family in his neighbourhood.

