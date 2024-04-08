Malayali trio's death in Arunachal: Forensic results likely to unravel mystery

Thiruvananthapuram: The police probing the death of a Malayali couple and their teacher friend in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro are hoping to unravel the mystery once they get the forensic test result of the man's laptop on Monday.



Naveen Thomas and his wife Devi B, and their friend Arya B Nair were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro, some 115 km from Itanagar, Arunachal's capital, on April 2.

Investigators expressed suspicion Naveen could have led Devi, and Arya to believe in the afterlife. The police were also checking if the email ID from which Arya received emails about extraterrestrial life belonged to Naveen. The emails were from one Don Bosco.

It has been found that Naveen had visited Arunachal earlier for meditation. His car was found abandoned on the airport premises, and the laptop was in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal police handed over the post-mortem reports to their Kerala counterparts. The reports said the bodies bore injuries that looked like they were made by an expert.

The police found paper cuttings of news on matters related to space and meteors from Arya's residence. They revealed her interest in them from her school days. Her interest might have aligned with Naveen's ideas.

Investigators suspected that the emails from the fake Don Bosco ID were meant to convince Arya of Naveen's views. Further probe would be required if the police could not link Don Bosco with Naveen.

Meanwhile, the police have found that Naveen had pawned Arya's gold before leaving for Arunachal. Her relatives had complained that the gold ornaments were missing.

The police found crystals and peculiar stones from Naveen's car.