Malayali trio's death in Arunachal: Naveen active on websites detailing afterlife from 2010

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police probing the intriguing death of a Malayali couple and their female friend in Arunachal Pradesh said they have collected critical evidence that could unravel the mystery surrounding the tragic incident.



Naveen Thomas, his wife B Devi, and their teacher friend Arya B Nair were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro, a picturesque tourist's paradise about 115 km from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, on April 2. The bodies bore slash injuries.

The police said the fresh evidence corroborated those found in the laptop and mobile phones of the deceased persons. Investigators said the statements of a few more people would have to be recorded.

Thomas had been active on websites detailing the afterlife and aliens since 2010, the police said. He had contributed money to the Mythi cult's website in 2016. Mythi is a fictional alien from the Andromeda galaxy. The cult runs a website and a YouTube channel.

Investigators have found that Thomas had interacted on the site to clear "doubts" and Mythi responded to him in 2019 and 2020.

It has been suspected that he had introduced and convinced Devi and Arya of extraterrestrial life. The Arunachal Pradesh police are also investigating the suspected suicide pact.