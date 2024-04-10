All three men behind planting of MDMA in Wayanad couple's car in custody

Wayanad: The Sulthan Bathery Police have arrested all three accused in a case related to the planting of highly potent drug MDMA in a couple's car.

A police team headed by Station House Officer Baiju K Jose arrested the third accused Kaviyil Veetil K J Job (28) from his house on Wednesday. The first accused Kunduvayil Badusha (25) and the second accused Puthenpurackal P M Moncy (30) were arrested earlier.

According to the police, Badusha hired Moncy and Job for Rs 10,000 to trap his ex-wife and her husband. The duo hid 11.13 grams of MDMA in the couple's car and tipped off the police, but a probe traced the source of the drug back to them.

In the incident from March 17, Job contacted the couple that had placed their car on sale in a second-hand sales portal. He told them to bring the car to Moonnam Mile near Sulthan Bathery for a test drive. It was Moncy who met the couple at the location and he hid the drug behind the driver's seat. Moncy alerted the police who waylaid the car and discovered the MDMA. But a probe led them to the informer, who was nabbed the same day.

Badusha was arrested from the Chennai Airport on April 5 while attempting to flee to the Gulf. Job's involvement in the case came to light during the interrogation of Badusha and Moncy, who are neighbours.