CPI protest after Mavelikara LDF candidate’s name entered 'wrongly’ in ballot

Alappuzha: The CPI staged a protest at the Alappuzha collectorate on Thursday alleging that the name of the LDF candidate in the Mavelikara constituency was “wrongly” entered into the ballot.

“In the affidavit, we gave his name as ‘Adv C A Arun Kumar'. However, it’s printed in the ballot as ‘Adv Arun Kumar C A’. This even as the name of all other candidates have been entered exactly as given in their respective affidavits,” said T J Anjalose, former MP and CPI district secretary.

The party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and expects “corrective action” at the earliest, he said. The CPI has fielded its young leader in the reserved constituency where it has not won a general election in the past two decades. However, this time the leadership has high hopes of staging an upset win over veteran Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh.