Vellamunda Maoist case: First accused sentenced to 10 years RI by NIA court

Kochi: A special NIA court on Friday sentenced the first accused in the Vellamuda Maoist case to ten years in prison. The fourth and sixth accused were sentenced to six years each, and the eight accused was given a jail term of eight years.

The court had on Tuesday found four Maoists guilty for allegedly threatening a police officer after trespassing into his house at Vellamunda in Wayanad 2014. Maoist leader Roopesh, his accomplices Shyam, Kanyakumari and Ibrahim are the four accused who were found guilty in the case.

They were charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, sedition, provisions of the Arms Act and anti-terror law.

As per the case, the accused had formed an unlawful assembly with prohibited weapons and trespassed into the house of the Kerala Police officer at Mattilayam in Thondernadu, Wayanad district of Kerala on April 24, 2014. The agency said the accused also threatened to kill the police officer alleging that he was helping in anti-Maoist operations.