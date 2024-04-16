Woman, son die after car rams lorry in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A woman and her son died after their car rammed a lorry parked on the roadside on Monday. While the mother – Thensi (34) – died on Monday afternoon at the Government Medical College Hospital, her son Bishurul Afi (8) succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2.30 pm on the under-construction National Highway 66 at Iringal, Vatakara. Five others, including Thensi's husband Naser (40) of Vengolipurath, Madavoor, Aadil Abdulla (11), Fathima Mehrin (10), Ziya (7) and Fasna (28), sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to the hospital. There were eight passengers in the car. Naser was behind the wheel.

With construction works going on, the six-lane highway has only opened partially. Hence, the two-way traffic has to depend on three lanes of the road.