Youth falls while disembarking from train in Aluva, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2024 12:05 PM IST
Photo: Manorama

Aluva: A youth, who fell while disembarking from a train in Aluva, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The deceased Roji (32) was the son of Sunny from Padinjarekkattu Hose in Pathanamthitta. The unfortunate incident occurred at 7:45 last night.

Roji had boarded the train from Thiruvalla and was attempting to alight at platform number three in Aluva when the accident occurred. He fell between the platform and the train, with his leg getting trapped between the wheels.

The prompt action of authorities prevented further catastrophe as the train was reversed approximately a meter to free him. The leg was completed severed off.

Despite immediate medical attention at Aluva District Hospital and subsequent transfer to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved.

