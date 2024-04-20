Youth attacks nurse, family members in Alappuzha after rejection of marriage proposal

Alappuzha: Resentment over a rejected marriage proposal led to a tragic incident at Chennithala near Mannar in Alappuzha, where a young man broke into a house and attacked five family members. Rashuddin (48), his wife Nirmala (55), their son Sujith (33), daughter Sajina (24), and Rashuddin's sister's husband Binu (47) suffered injuries in the altercation.



Following the incident, Mannar Police apprehended Ranjith Rajendran (known as Vasu, aged 32). Last night, the accused attacked Sajina, who was standing outside the house with a machete. Hearing her screams, her brother rushed to her aid but was also injured in the melee. Responding to the commotion, Rashuddin and Binu managed to disarm the assailant. However, the accused used a paper cutter to attack the duo and Nirmala, who attempted to intervene.

The motive behind the attack stemmed from the accused's desire to marry Sajina, a nurse based in Kuwait. However, upon realizing the accused's questionable character, Sajina withdrew from the proposed marriage, provoking his violent retaliation. The assailant arrived at the house on learning that Sajina had returned to the country from abroad. Local residents intervened, preventing further harm, and promptly notified Mannar Police.

Acting on instructions from Chengannur DySP Rajesh, a team led by Mannar Police Inspector B Rajendran Pillai, along with SI Siddique, Grade SI Vijayakumar, CPO Hariprasad, and Home Guard Rajesh, swiftly apprehended the assailant. Rashuddin and Sajina, critically injured in the attack, were rushed to Vandanam Medical College Hospital, while Nirmala, Sujith, and Binu received medical attention at Mavelikkara District Hospital.