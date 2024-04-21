Is Latin Church, too, closing ranks with BJP? Conflicting signals emerge

While the Syro-Malabar Chruch had given out signals favouring the BJP, certain sections of the Latin Church, especially the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese, had warned of the growing intolerance in the country. Now, days before the elections, the Latin Church seems to be sending out conflicting signals.



It was the Latin Church's Archdiocese of Verapoly (Varapuzha) that sprang a surprise. In the latest issue of its mouthpiece 'Jeevadeepthi', an article titled 'Who Should Lead India?' reserved uncommon reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and utter revulsion for the CPM and the Congress. The article was written by Fr Xavier Kudiamseery of the Church's Alleppey Diocese.

"We just cannot remain blind to the global acceptance of the Prime Minister and the development he has initiated," the article says. "There is no corruption to speak of either," it says. And Fr Kudiassery adds: "There is no need to consider the BJP untouchable anymore." He even hopes that the BJP would be forced to keep aside its Hindutva project if more Christians embrace the party.

The article asked what the community had gained by supporting the Congress. As for the CPM, Fr Kudiamseery said the party had become a shelter for criminals. "This party serves only its cadre," he said. "Anyhow the party is in no position to play a national role," he added.

The Varapuzha Diocese was quick to distance itself from the article saying it was the opinion of an individual priest and not that of the diocese or the Latin Church.

Soon after, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), the apex body of Latin Catholics in Kerala, put out an official statement that can be easily understood as an indictment of the BJP. "It is a matter of grave concern that constant attacks on India's secular fabric and the rampant misuse of constitutional bodies for political purposes were weakening democracy in the country," the statement said.

"It is unjust to differentiate people on the basis of religion," it said, a clear reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act. It also noted that in north eastern states like Manipur, Christians, their places of worship, educational institutions and charitable organisations were being subjected to relentless attacks.

"The silence of the rulers who are supposed to ensure human rights is spine-chilling," it said. And then it urges the faithful to adopt a political stand that adheres to secularism, social justice and democratic values.

The KRLCC is also critical of the LDF. "The state government has not approached the existential crisis along the coast in an earnest manner. Its development activities are alienating the people from the coast and the sea," the statement said.

To demonstrate that the Latin Church has always adopted an equidistant stand, the statement reprimands the Congress, too, though less sharply. "The problems of the coast has not found a place in the Congress manifesto," it said.