KSRTC breathalyser test beeps 137 employees, around 100 suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: A breathalyser test turned into a bumpy ride for 137 KSRTC employees. Staffers, including a station master and vehicle supervisors, were caught drinking and storing alcohol on duty.

The breathalyser test was conducted on order of Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar. All employees, except women reporting for duty, were tested.



Based on this order, the Corporation's Vigilance Department carried out inspections at all KSRTC chief offices, units and regional workshops.

An inspector, two vehicle supervisors, a station master, a sergeant, nine mechanics, a glass cutter, a courier-logistics substitute, 33 permanent conductors, 13 temporary conductors, a swift conductor, 49 permanent drivers, 16 temporary drivers and eight swift driver-cum-conductors were found to have consumed alcohol during their duty time.



Following this, 97 permanent employees were suspended, and 40 temporary employees of KSRTC and Swift were removed from service. The authorities have warned that inspections will continue in the future.