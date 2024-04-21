Rahul Gandhi falls ill; to skip LS poll campaigns in Kerala tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2024 10:59 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is contesting as UDF candidate from Wayanad called off his programmes in Kerala after falling sick due to food poisoning. The sitting Wayanad MP has planned to attend election campaign meetings in Kerala on April 22, Monday.  

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president M M Hassan announced the cancellation of Rahul's programmes in Kerala on Sunday. 

He was expected to participate in the election campaigns at Thrissur, Mavelikkara and Alappuzha parliamentary constituencies on Monday.

He also skipped the INDIA Bloc rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday because of health issues. Earlier, party sources informed that he fell ill suddenly on Sunday. Later, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rahul suffered food poisoning.

