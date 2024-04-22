BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's poster featuring actor Innocent triggers row

Thrissur: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is contesting for the BJP from Thrissur constituency ran into a fresh trouble on Monday over his poster featuring late actor Innocent. The controversy erupted after a huge flex board featuring the BJP candidate and Innocent was seen in and around Irinjalakuda, the hometown of Innocent. After Innocent's family and LDF raised a complaint, BJP was forced to remove the posters, reported Manorama News.

Suresh Gopi's plans to cash in on Innocent’s popularity backfired when Innocent’s family said that their permission was not taken before publishing the posters.

Innocent was the CPM Lok Sabha member from Chalakudy in Thrissur District in 2014 when he trounced the then Congress veteran and sitting Lok Sabha member, PC Chacko by around 13,000 votes.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Innocent was defeated by Congress candidate Benny Behanan by a margin of over one lakh votes. Innocent, who was a cancer patient, passed away in March 2023 but still remains loved by the people.

Suresh Gopi is engaged in a keenly-contested triangular fight and is pitted against sitting Lok Sabha member (Vadakara) and Congress veteran K Muraleedharan and former State Agriculture Minister and CPI leader VS Sunil Kumar.



(With IANS inputs)